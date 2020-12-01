World AIDS Day 2020 is on December 1. On this day, people honour those who lost their lives because of AIDS and also stand in support with the ones infected. AIDS—Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic, potentially life-threatening condition caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The virus can be transmitted through contact with infected blood, semen or vaginal fluids. A lot is not known about the disease and people’s misconception, lack of knowledge, and awareness make it even more difficult to fight against it. World AIDS Day aims to deter the negative approach towards the disease and generate more information. As we celebrate World AIDS Day 2020 today, responsible netizens are sharing motivational messages and quotes on Twitter, urging each other to express solidarity with HIV infected people and create more awareness about the disease.

Millions of people across the world are infected with HIV, and many have died from AIDS-related illness. World AIDS Day was founded in 1988, and it is considered as the first-ever global health day. It is a reminder to the public and government that HIV has not gone away, and there is a vital need to raise money, increase awareness, fight prejudice and improve education. To show the participation, most people would wear an HIV awareness red ribbon on this day, which is a significant symbol. Again, others share thoughtful messages and encourage everyone to learn more about HIV AIDS. Let us check out how netizens are observing World AIDS Day 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check Tweets:

Today is #WorldAIDSDay Let's not forget HIV did not go away in this pandemic. A lot of PLHIV have not disclosed their status to their family. Please don't go out if not needed. You might bring home the virus and your PLHIV relative might suffer. — Dr. Winlove Mojica (@theskinsensei) December 1, 2020

World AIDS Day

#AIDS is the fastest growing epidemic, which is creating health crisis in society for it's unavailability of life saving treatment and patients are are continously facing discrimination and stigma, which further creates frustration... #WorldAIDSDay pic.twitter.com/jBcEYz1ko8 — Vivek Landage (@VivekLandage) December 1, 2020

Let's Create More Awareness

Today is World AIDS Day. As a community and as individuals, there is a lot we can do in relation to HIV. We can know the facts, be aware and encourage others to understand how HIV is transmitted. We can support people to access testing, treatment and care! #WorldAIDSDay pic.twitter.com/lYV8IA7yf1 — milo (@strongrock75) November 30, 2020

World AIDS Day on December 1

Today is #WorldAIDSDay. We recognise those who have lost their lives, those in our community living with HIV, and those who take action to improve the quality of lives for those with HIV and reduce the transmission of HIV by promoting prevention strategies. pic.twitter.com/EnVlFECdrL — ASHM (@ASHMMedia) November 30, 2020

Together, We Can!

Let's Be More Aware

As a community and as individuals, there is a lot we can do in relation to HIV. We can know the facts, be aware and encourage others to understand how HIV is transmitted. We can support people to access testing, treatment and care! #WorldAIDSDay pic.twitter.com/ChQlMTN1Xl — Mz Rume (@Ebonyterence) December 1, 2020

Reduce Stigma Around HIV/ AIDS

On this World AIDS Day, lets draw attention to a deadly disease, educate ourselves about progress made in eliminating it, and try our bit to reduce stigma around it.#WorldAIDSDay#WorldAIDSDay2020 pic.twitter.com/A3VzQiOhNh — Bikas Baibhav ⚜️ (@BikasBaibhav) December 1, 2020

Getting tested is the only way to find out if you have HIV or not. Even though no cure exists for AIDS, strict adherence to antiretroviral regimens (ARVs) can slow the disease’s progress. Starting treatment early means you can live a full, healthy and productive life.

