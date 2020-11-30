The annual event of World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 to raise awareness about the disease. AIDS or Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome is a pandemic disease caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The disease weakens the immune system and patients become exposed to vulnerable infections and diseases. Millions have died because of the disease and many are infected with HIV/ AIDS. Unfortunately, not much is known about the disease and there are certain myth attached to it. World AIDS Day is celebrated to create more awareness around it and also shun the stereotypes that force patients to undergo with additional challenges. As World AIDS Day 2020 is here, a lot of queries associated with it have raised, over the years. Why do we Celebrate World AIDS Day? Why is AIDS Day celebrated? Who Started AIDS Day? What does the red ribbon symbolise? In this article, we bring to you World AIDS Day FAQs and answers related to it.

HIV mainly affects the T-cells in the immune system and is transmitted through blood transmission, sexual contact, etc. It is mainly found in all the tissues, transmitted via blood, semen, breast milk, etc. HIV symptoms include joint pain, fever, muscle ache, sore throat, weight loss, weakness, among others. Read below for more information on World AIDS Day. Facts about HIV That Will Totally Shock You.

Why do we Celebrate World AIDS Day?

World AIDS Day is observed on December annually. It encourages people worldwide to come together in the fight against HIV. It also aims at showing support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

What is the Theme for World AIDS Day 2020?

According to hiv.gov. the theme for the 2020 observance is 'Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact' (“Erradicar la epidemia del VIH/SIDA: Resiliencia e Impacto”).

What Message Does World AIDS Day Convey?

World AIDS Day is a reminder to raise money, increase awareness, fight prejudice and improve education.

Who Started AIDS Day?

World AIDS Day was first conceived in August 1987 by James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, two public information officers for the Global Programme on AIDS at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. It was first observed in 1988. How Soon Should You Get Tested for STIs After Having Unprotected Sex with a New Partner during The Lockdown?

What Does Red Ribbon Symbolise?

The red ribbon has become internationally recognised for AIDS awareness. People pin it on their shirts on World AIDs Day to create awareness of it. It is also worn by people throughout the year in support of those living with HIV and in remembrance of those who have died.

As of 2018, the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that there are around 37.9 million people were affected by HIV. Around 62 percent of these received treatment, while 53 people achieved suppression of the HIV virus with a reduced risk of infecting others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).