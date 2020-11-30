World AIDS Day is on December 1, and it is celebrated as an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS epidemic caused by the spread of HIV infection. The day also honours those who have died of the disease. Government and health officials around the world initiate a lot of events to raise awareness about the disease and also shun myth related to HIV/ AIDS. World AIDS Day 2020 is on December 1 and to mark the global event, we bring you World AIDS Day 2020 quotes and HD images. In support of the HIV/ AIDS awareness, we have brought together these inspirational sayings and slogans meant to inspire courage and togetherness in the face of this global epidemic.

World AIDS Day is one of the eleven official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Millions of people have died worldwide because of the disease, and as of 2017, an estimated 36.7 million people are living with HIV, making it one of the most important global public health issues in recorded history. However, there are a lot of myths associated with HIV and AIDs, which makes it even more difficult for people those who are infected with the disease. World AIDS 2020 calls to increase awareness about the disease, by sharing impactful quotes, messages, slogans and more to help the public know about the disease.

“It Is Bad Enough That People Are Dying of AIDS, but No One Should Die of Ignorance.” –Elizabeth Taylor

“If You Judge People, You Have No Time to Love Them.” –Mother Teresa

“AIDS Itself Is Subject to Incredible Stigma.” -Bill Gates

“Give a Child Love, Laughter and Peace, Not AIDS.” -Nelson Mandela

“Taking, Touching With HIV Infected Will Only Bring Affection Not Infection.”

“You Can’t Get AIDS From a Hug or a Handshake or a Meal With a Friend.” -Magic Johnson

“It Could Be Said That the AIDS Pandemic Is a Classic Own-Goal Scored by the Human Race Against Itself.” -Princess Anne Ireland

“The Empowerment of Girls and Women Is an Essential Tool to Preventing the HIV/AIDS Emergency From Exploding Any Further.” -Ashley Judd

World AIDS Day is important because it reminds the public and government that HIV has not gone away. There is still a vital need to raise fund, increase awareness, fight prejudice and improve education. With the help of the above World AIDS Day 2020 quotes and HD images, participate in raising awareness about HIV/ AIDS that has infected many across the world.

