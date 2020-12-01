Happy World AIDS Day! This day is observed annually on December 1 to raise awareness about AIDS disease caused by HIV infection. Annually observed since 1988 this day also remembers those who died due to the disease. The day is all about spreading awareness and educating people about the prevention and control of AIDS. It also aims to educate people on treating and caring for people who are suffering from the disease, instead of having a biased behaviour or attitude towards the patients. Governments, health official, non-governmental organizations try observing this day. You too can do your bit by sharing important messages, inspirational quotes and images with everyone to wish and spread awareness about such an observance. For the same, we have got a collection of World Aids Day 2020 images and HD wallpapers for free access and easy download. Scroll on to find a collection of nice hopeful quotes with World AIDS Day wishes to send greetings of the day and also give an important message. You can share these images, photos and wishes over WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram.

World AIDS Day is among the eight official global health campaigns. This year's theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is 'Ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic: Resilience and Impact.' As per World Health Organisation, 38,000,000

estimated number of people living with HIV in 2019 and over 1,700,000 people were newly infected with HIV in the same year. So it presents a grim picture of how much there needs to be awareness on the same. A lot of people even do not know the difference between HIV and AIDS. This year is an additional challenge of COVID-19 pandemic. The best you can do right now is by sharing images, messages and inspirational quotes and letting people know about this observance. So we bring you some free to download World AIDS Day 2020 images, wallpapers with interesting quotes that can go well as WhatsApp messages or Facebook posts. Check LatestLY's collection of World AIDS Day messages with images and wallpapers. World AIDS Day 2020: Who Started AIDS Day? Why We Celebrate AIDS Day? What Does Red Ribbon Symbolise? All FAQs Related to the Observance Answered.

World AIDS Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Safe sex or no sex; it's your life that's at stake

World AIDS Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: "The most important thing in illness is never to lose heart." -

World AIDS Day 2020 Images and wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: The risk is not knowing; stop AIDS

(Photo Credits: File Image)

World AIDS Day 2020

Message Reads: Happy World AIDS Day 2020!

AIDS Day GIFs

We hope our collection of World AIDS Day messages with images, red ribbon photos and wallpapers help you to send your quotes and create awareness about this day. Do share these pictures on your social media and help people understand why this needs to be taken seriously.

