World Malaria Day 2020: Quotes By Influential Personalities To Raise Awareness About Deadly Disease

Quote on Malaria (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 each year to recognise the efforts undertaken by the world in control of the deadly disease that is Malaria. The WHO and its member states recognise Malaria as an important challenge to a healthy existence and hence recognise it as on top of their agenda. Hence in order to legalise the framework needed to spread malaria awareness to the grassroots level, the WHO in its 60th session established the World Malaria Day. It is estimated that there were 219 million cases of malaria globally in 2017 and 3.3 billion people globally are at risk of this disease each year. The African regions bear the brunt of this sickness while Asian, Latin American and some parts of Europe are also affected. World Malaria Day 2020: From Brain Damage to Low Blood Sugar Levels, Delayed Diagnosis Can Lead to These Common Complications of Malaria.

Each year the Malaria Day has a theme and this year the theme is – Zero Malaria Starts with Me. The underlying message is simply that it is the task of each individual to be the driving force in the anti-malaria campaign. With the COVID 19 pandemic already unleashing itself on the world, the human population realises the importance of shoring up our health infrastructure. The World Malaria Day campaigns will be mostly digital this year due to restrictions in place globally. A lot has been spoken about Malaria over the years and on World Malaria Day, we bring to you some of the best quotes highlighting the grave danger this ailment poses. Malaria Prevention: 7 Home Remedies to Stay Safe from the Mosquito-Borne Disease.

World Malaria Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

I Saw a Lot of Children Who Were in the Latest Stages of Malaria. Those Kids Died Very Quickly. – Tu Youyou

World Malaria Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Defeating Malaria Is Absolutely Critical to Ending Poverty, Improving the Health of Millions, and Enabling Future Generations to Reach Their Full Potential. – Tedros Adhanom

World Malaria Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Of Those Who Die From Avoidable, Poverty-Related Causes, Nearly 10 Million, According to UNICEF, Are Children Under Five. They Die From Diseases Such As Measles, Diarrhoea, and Malaria That Are Easy and Inexpensive to Treat or Prevent. – Peter Singer

World Malaria Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Previous Efforts to Eradicate Malaria Failed for Several Reasons, Including Political Instability and Technical Challenges in Delivering Resources, Especially in Certain Countries in Africa. – Anthony Fauci

Quote on Malaria (Photo Credits: File Image)

There Are More People Dying of Malaria Than Any Specific Cancer. – Bill Gates

Quote on World Malaria Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Malaria-Hosting Mosquitoes Will Not Wait Politely During Their Most Active Evening Feeding Hours for People to Go to Bed Under Mosquito Nets. ― T.K. Naliaka

Fighting malaria is a challenge and the member states realise that without the efforts of the non- government bodies and multinational organisation, it will only get graver. It is a disease that affects the poorest section of society on a large scale since it is directly associated with proper hygiene sanitation. The top leadership in each country has to ramp up its efforts on taking the world closer to being malaria-free. Efforts are on to ramp up the availability of anti-malarial drugs and mosquito nets in nations where the conditions are bad. Companies are encouraged to make funds available for NGOs fighting this deadly disease.