April 25, 2025, Special Days: April 25, 2025, is a day filled with a variety of global observances. It marks World Malaria Day, a call to action to reduce malaria worldwide. World Penguin Day highlights the fascinating lives of penguins, while Anzac Day is observed in Australia and New Zealand to honour fallen soldiers. The Feast of St. Mark and Festa di San Marco in Italy celebrate the life of the patron saint of Venice. International Delegate's Day recognises the essential role of delegates in diplomacy. National DNA Day brings awareness to the significance of genetics, while National Telephone Day celebrates the invention of the telephone. It’s also National Kiss of Hope Day, promoting love and compassion. In South Africa, Freedom Day marks the country’s first democratic election, while Dia da Liberdade in Portugal celebrates its revolution. Other observances include International Financial Independence Awareness Day, National Arbor Day, National Lingerie Day, National Plumbers Day, and National Zucchini Bread Day. Lastly, Undiagnosed Children's Awareness Day and World Women’s Wellness Day focus on raising awareness for unrecognized health conditions and promoting women’s well-being. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 25, 2025 (Friday)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 25, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:14 am on Friday, 25 April 2025 (IST)

6:14 am on Friday, 25 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:59 pm on Friday, 25 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 25 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Arijit Singh Al Pacino Renée Zellweger Shriya Pilgaonkar Adam Neumann Monty Panesar Kamal Khan (singer)

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 25

Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Death Anniversary: April 25, 1968 (Aged 66 Years)

