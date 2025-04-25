World Malaria Day is an annual event that is marked every year on April 25 to raise awareness about malaria and encourage action to prevent and treat the disease. Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. World Malaria Day is an annual event to highlight the need for continued investment for malaria prevention and control. It was instituted by WHO Member States during the World Health Assembly of 2007. This year, World Malaria Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 25. The theme of World Malaria Day 2025 is ‘Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite’. World Malaria Day 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Quotes, Powerful Slogans and Messages To Eradicate the Disease.

As per records by WHO, globally in 2023, there were an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 5,97,000 malaria deaths in 83 countries. The WHO African Region carries a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2023, the WHO African Region was home to 94% of malaria cases (246 million) and 95% (5,69,000) of malaria deaths. Over the years, an estimated 2.2 billion cases and 12.7 million deaths have been prevented over more than two decades. malaria claims an estimated 1 life every minute, with most deaths occurring in the WHO African Region.

World Malaria Day 2025 Date

World Malaria Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 25.

World Malaria Day 2025 Theme

The theme of World Malaria Day 2025 is ‘Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite’

World Malaria Day History

World Malaria Day was formed after the efforts across the African continent to commemorate Africa Malaria Day. WMD is one of 11 official global public health campaigns currently marked by the World Health Organization (WHO). World Malaria Day was established in May 2007 by the 60th session of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO.

The day was established to educate people and raise awareness about malaria. Prior to the establishment of WMD, Africa Malaria Day was held on April 25. Africa Malaria Day began in 2001, one year after the historic Abuja Declaration was signed by 44 malaria-endemic countries at the African Summit on Malaria.

World Malaria Day Significance

World Malaria Day is an important global event that aims to educate people about the diseases that is spreads to people through the bites of some infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Malaria is mostly found in tropical countries and is preventable and curable. The infection is caused by a parasite and does not spread from person to person.

Malaria can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites and with medicines. World Malaria Day focuses on educating people about the symptoms and risks of malaria, prevention strategies like mosquito nets and repellents and the importance of timely treatment.

