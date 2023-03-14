Planet earth has had several hits and misses from asteroids and space rocks in the past. And looks like another one may bring impending doom 23 years from now. NASA, which has been tracking several asteroids for planetary defence, has found another rock that could potentially hit the Earth on Valentine’s Day in the year 2046. Dubbed 2023 DW, it has a diameter of about 50 meters and takes about 271 days to complete one solar orbit. Currently, the asteroid is about 2,09,43,701 kilometres away from Earth and slowly drifting close to it. NASA tweeted the information recently. Asteroid Size of Delivery Truck Coming Very Close to Earth, NASA Reveals If It Will Hit Our Planet.

NASA has been tracking rocky fragments and near-Earth objects for a while. As per Nasa Joint Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), there is no cause for concern with regard to 2023 DW. According to initial calculations, it is expected to get to Earth about 1.1 million miles (1.8m km). When noted on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, it has a 1 in 560 chance of hitting the planet. Let us tell you, one on this scale means the chances are highly unlikely. However, if it does crash over a crowded city, there could be significant damage. But it will not have a doomsday effect. An asteroid is classified as a near-Earth object when the distance between the rock and our planet is less than 1.3 times the distance from Earth to the Sun. ‘Clearest Picture of the Sun From NASA’ Tweet Goes Viral, Know Truth Behind the Software-Processed Image.

Check NASA’s Tweet on DW 2023:

We've been tracking a new asteroid named 2023 DW that has a very small chance of impacting Earth in 2046. Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SaLC0AUSdP — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) March 7, 2023

As they mention, the information is new, and it may take some time to adequately predict the orbit for future years. The team will continue to monitor its orbit and keep people informed if there are any such possibilities. So don’t worry; you will get to celebrate Valentine’s Day 23 years from now.

