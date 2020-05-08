X Æ A-12 Musk Meaning & Pronunciation Revealed! Elon Musk Answers Most-Asked Questions About His Newborn Son's Name (Watch Video)

Elon Musk baby name (Photo Credits: Twitter and File Image)

After days of speculating the meaning and pronunciation of Elon Musk's newborn son X Æ A-12, the answer is finally revealed. Without building up much suspense, the name is pronounced as ‘X Ash A Twelve’. In a recent podcast interview with comedian Joe Rogan, Musk revealed the answer to one of the most asked questions in the last few days. The unusual name for their son had got a lot of inquisitiveness from netizens. Some making funny memes and jokes, which others trying their own interpretations of the pronunciation.

During this recent podcast, Joe asked how to spell his newborn's name. Musk said it is spelt as it looks, Musk described that the name is pronounced as it looks, ‘X Ash A Twelve’ and also explained the meaning of each character. It is pretty much similar to what Grimes had revealed on her Twitter account. Musk explained, "I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the AE is like pronounced ‘ash’." He said that the A-12 was his idea to the name, an honour to a plan named Archangel 12. Elon Musk Shares First Pic of Son X Æ A-12 but It’s the Meaning of Baby Boy’s Name That Got Netizens Excited! Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter.

Watch Video of Musk's Podcast in Which Reveals His Son's Name:

So X Ash A Twelve Musk it is! Meanwhile, Redditors had figured out the symbol would read as Ash. Another theory doing the rounds on social media was the name is spelt as Kyle, but that stands false now. Coming to the legalities of this name, The People had reported that X Æ A-12 Musk won't be an official name. Although not illegal, it won't stand valid by the state because of the inclusion of numbers and other symbols. Now let us see if the Musks' decide on another name for registration.