Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent everyone into a tizzy when he revealed the name of his newborn son to everyone last month. Musk and his girlfriend child have got their son the most unique name X Æ A-12. Some of how are probably still confused about how to spell it. Well, with a name like that, do you wonder what his nickname would be? In a new video uploaded by Musk's mom Maye Musk on Instagram, it is revealed that the family calls their new member Baby X. In the video, Musk is seen speaking to his little one and says, "Hello baby X, this is your Dad speaking." That sentence has even prompted a few funny reactions from netizens. X Æ A-12 Musk Meaning & Pronunciation Revealed! Elon Musk Answers Most-Asked Questions About His Newborn Son's Name (Watch Video).

The small video was shared on Instagram by Maye Musk yesterday and it has crossed over lakh views already. Musk is seen asking his son if he recognises his dad's voice and cuddles with the little one. It is a cute video but it is not surprising that people would be curious to know if the child has a nickname with such a complex name already. Musk is heard saying, "Who am I? This is your dad speaking. Hello. Hello, baby. Hello, baby X." So, Baby X, it is! Elon Musk Son's Name Changed to X Æ A-Xii But The Memes Remain Constant, Netizens Make Funny Jokes Calling it 'Software Update'.

Check Elon Musk's Video With His Baby Boy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk) on Jun 22, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT

If you are a lover of kids, then you are going to love this cuteness. Meanwhile, Meanwhile, those who love targetting Musk for memes said that his way of referring his son "This is your dad speaking" is meme-worthy! Check some funny reactions on that sentence.

Giving a New Mission

this is your dad speaking. helo baby x. we have a new mission for you. — 🍉 (@eloequence) June 23, 2020

So Robotic!

“This is your dad speaking” I’m screaming he is definitely a robot https://t.co/2C5dtfYWyD — jilly (@onebajillian) June 23, 2020

Checking Voice Command

"This is your dad speaking" my guy is testing the prototype for voice command. https://t.co/OKrybPRTvm — Vasudev Anil (@VasudevAnil4) June 23, 2020

Requesting Parental Access

"Hello, this is your Dad speaking, voice activation code B-2488642, requesting administrative parental access." https://t.co/M2R0Nh2DYD — Geralt of Syria (@ahmaddehaz) June 23, 2020

The poor child had become famous with funnier meme reactions right after his birth because of the unusual name. The couple even had to tweak the name a little from numerals 12 to Roman one II so as to fit in with the Californian law. Which was again a target of funny memes and jokes. But now we know a simpler way to refer him, Baby X.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).