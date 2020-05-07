X Æ A-12 Musk Is Actually Kyle Musk? This Redditor Tries to Decode The Meaning and Pronunciation of Elon Musk's Newborn Son's Name, Here's How

Kyle musk (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tech billionaire and industrialist Elon Musk's son is currently the newfound interest of social media users, thanks to his very unique name. Elon Musk and his partner Grimes have named their son X Æ A-12. At first, everyone thought it some mess up, but later Grimes aka Claire Boucher even posted the meaning of it. But ever since the unusual name was revealed, netizens went crazy figuring out how to spell it and decode some meaning. Now a Redditor's post which explains the name X Æ A-12 could mean Kyle is going viral on social media. Kyle seems such a nice and simpler name, but why is it spelt or written out as X Æ A-12? Let us find how the social media user decodes it. Elon Musk Shares First Pic of Son X Æ A-12 but It’s the Meaning of Baby Boy’s Name That Got Netizens Excited! Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter.

As per the explanation of Grimes, each of the letters denotes something deeper. She tweeted, "X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of AI (love &/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent (A=Archangel, my favourite song)." Well, if it leaves you all the more confused, you are not alone. But a Redditor mentions the name could simply mean Kyle. He deciphers it as, "X: Greek letter "Chi", pronounced "Ki" Æ: Pronounced "Ai" A-12: 12th letter of the alphabet, "L" It's pronounced "Kyle" (Ki-Ai-L) Kyle Musk". The same has been tweeted online.

Check The Reddit Post Here:

People are sharing this theory on Twitter too.

X: is a Greek letter "Chi" pronounced as "ki" Æ: pronounced "Ai" A-12: twelfth letter of alphabet "L" X Æ A-12 = KYLE KYLE MUSK#XAEA12 #XAEA12Musk pic.twitter.com/8zUHAPAYQE — Ayush Singh (@sarcasticup78) May 7, 2020

A lot of people have tweeted the name and implied Elon Musk is probably just messing around with everyone. At least, this explanation makes the pronunciation so easy. Because we still do not know a definite way of pronouncing it. As per some guesses again on Reddit, it could be 'Ash' while others believe that maybe it reads Sasha or 'Xea', pronounced 'Zey-ah'. Well, we hope Elon Musk himself clears it up for everyone. If it is Kyle for real, then we can assume, there would be more jokes and memes coming on Musk's tactics on keeping everyone occupied so well.