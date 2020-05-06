Elon Musk Shares First Pic of Son X Æ A-12 but It’s the Meaning of Baby Boy’s Name That Got Netizens Excited! Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter

Elon Musk With Baby X Æ A-12 (Photo Credits: @elonmusk/ Twitter)

Elon Musk and his partner, Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher), have just welcomed a baby boy. As much happy the world is, people just cannot get over by the name. Ever since, the Tesla CEO revealed the name of the new member; the internet was filled with discussion and memes. Musk and Grimes told fans their son's name is X Æ A-12. At first, we thought, they were just messing up with us, but turns out they are serious. X Æ A-12 is the real name of the baby boy. The new mom, has also explained the meaning of their baby boy’s name. The meaning of the baby boy’s name got netizens excited. People on Twitter congratulated the new parents, but also could not control themselves from making funny memes and jokes over the name which is a confusing string of letters, numbers and symbols. X Æ A-12 Musk Is Elon Musk and Girlfriend Grimes Baby Boy's Name and Here's The Meaning and Its Pronunciation!

Musk is no stranger in creating attention on social media. He is extremely active and frequently interacts with the public, instead of only posting about SpaceX or Tesla. He continues to make jokes and statements, which many find random. So, when Musk announced the name of his baby boy, X Æ A-12, people really did not take it seriously that it is the little one’s name. The CEO of SpaceX also shared the first picture of his baby boy, and he is too adorable.

Here's the Photo of Baby X Æ A-12

But fans just cannot get over by the name and wonder, what really has made the parents keep it that way. The first photo of X Æ A-12 taken and shared by Musk was not a traditional meme. But he went on, adding a face filter to the baby boy’s face.

Baby X Æ A-12 With Face Filter!

Since people cannot get over by the name and X Æ A-12 is one of the top trends on Twitter, Grimes took the opportunity to share the meaning of the name. Honestly, it is just made everything weirder.

This Is What X Æ A-12 Means!

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️ •Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) •A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍 + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter!

you realize this is a human child and not an EP right — prosperity gospel fka bird world (@mascdonna) May 6, 2020

Did You Try It?

me trying to pronounce that babys name : pic.twitter.com/j8GUZlz5Qd — ًgabe (@beIIqrkes) May 6, 2020

It Is!

IS THIS REAL GRIMES pic.twitter.com/quFFJfNEkZ — leo (@beabody) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 First Day At School!

X Æ A-12 arriving to his first day of school: pic.twitter.com/9t1T0XpLZl — 𝕟𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕤🐝 (@YungBoiNoctis) May 6, 2020

LOL

X Æ A-12 when he goes to sleep pic.twitter.com/anv4mVJNOO — obi (@obiyeet) May 6, 2020

Can't Even!!

X Æ A-12 when his mom won’t let him eat magnets pic.twitter.com/Mq3V3uJxM5 — 🦷 (@SlNJINDROWNING) May 6, 2020

Like most trends on the internet, this will most likely be something that is popular to joke about for a few days. The jokes are not meant to be harsh towards Musk and his family, but showcasing how odd the choice of the name is. Amid the pandemic, it was really good news that came in from the family, and the name was a much-needed distraction. Congratulations to Musk and Grimes!