XXX OnlyFans MILF model, Marcela Iglesias from Los Angeles is a human barbie who spends over $81k to look like a plastic doll. Obsessed with surgeries to enhance her looks, this is not the first the this XXX human Barbie has tried to look like someone else. Reportedly, she had previously spent $11,000 on breast augmentation to look like her idol, Pamela Anderson. She is married and has revealed to the NYP that her husband approves of her OnlyFans profile. Selling XXX photos and videos and exchanging HOT messages with men, this human Barbie has over 900,000 followers on Instagram. Matt Le Tissier's Daughter-in-law, Alex Le Tissier Joins OnlyFans Causing Fallout With Ex-Footballer! Everything You Need to Know.

Often partners don't approve of someone special indulging in XXX porn or OnlyFans but in the case of this human Barbie, it was actually her husband who nudged her towards the XXX life. Marcela Iglesias reveals to NYP saying: "It was my husband who suggested that I get an OnlyFans account. He said I should do it so my fans could communicate with me and invest some money if they wanted my expert advice. Little did he know the attention I would get from men who want much more than that." Kansas Woman Sick With Boyfriend’s OnlyFans Addiction, Finds Out He Spent $10K on XXX Platform While She Was Nursing.

Take a look at some of the HOTTEST pics and videos of Human Barbie who loves to be called "MILF":

Human Barbie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿💖 QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD 🎬⭐️🌈 (@marcelaiglesiashollywood)

HOT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿💖 QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD 🎬⭐️🌈 (@marcelaiglesiashollywood)

Human Barbie XXX Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿💖 QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD 🎬⭐️🌈 (@marcelaiglesiashollywood)

Sexy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿💖 QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD 🎬⭐️🌈 (@marcelaiglesiashollywood)

XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2022 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).