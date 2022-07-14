Men are often stereotyped to be promiscuous, but this husband of a Kansas mom has proven it to be a reality upto an extent that the internet is not having it. The woman has gone viral after she shared how the father of her newborn more than $10,000 on OnlyFans while she was pregnant and nursing. She also revealed that while she was carrying his baby he was secretly chatting away with porn stars. The 28-year-old woman described the horrible experience in a TikTok video where she is holding her newborn baby, with a text reading: "When you’re 4 weeks postpartum and you find out that your boyfriend hid an addiction from you for your entire three-year relationship where he spent thousands of dollars on OnlyFans for custom content instead of saving for your family." Bhad Bhabie Shares Proof of Her OnlyFans Earnings, Racking Up over $52 MILLION Since April – Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

The woman described her ordeal revealing how her husband maxed out his high-interest credit card on OnlyFans. Shockingly, she also shared how this isn't enough for her to leave him because she wants to be there for him as he deals with his porn problem. The woman was quoted by NYP saying, "I was up feeding our child one night when he was about four weeks old, and my partner had left his phone in the nursery. I found a saved WhatsApp conversation in his files app, along with some pictures. I guess he’d been talking to this same-sex worker and buying her content of many videos for years. I woke him up and confronted him immediately and from there, more information came out throughout the day."

If you are wondering what the XXX platform OnlyFans is, you must know that it has completely revolutionized the porn industry. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! The website is known to be giving more power to the creators. Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

