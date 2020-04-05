Yamuna Sparkles Blue in Pictures Going Viral Amid Lockdown, River Water Turning Transparent Sans Human Activity (See Pics)

Yamuna waters sparkle under clear Delhi skies | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MoJSDoWRRDGR)

Mathura, April 5: Nature activists and enthusiasts are thrilled to find that the water of River Yamuna is gradually turning transparent in the wake of the national lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Rakesh Tewari, vice president, Mathur Chaturvedi Parishad, said after 42 years, we could see clear Yamuna waters on ‘Yamuna Chhath' on March 30. Peacocks, Deer And Dolphins Spotted in Mumbai! Animals Seen Roaming Freely As Humans Remain in Lockdown (See Pictures & Videos).

The pollution control board officers, social organisations and other nature lovers have credited the lockdown for the clean waters of Yamuna. Normally, Yamuna river gets polluted due to bathing by floating population, throwing flowers, garlands and other worship material as well as the industrial affluent, District Pollution Control Board officer Arvind Kumar said.

See Jal Shakti Ministry's Tweet

Probably #nature is enjoying its own company! Clean clouds, crystal clear water and the greens. The view Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj, Delhi. #NatureHeals #COVID2019 #SaturdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/zIdYpNJh5R — Ministry of Jal Shakti, DoWR,RD,GR (@MoJSDoWRRDGR) April 4, 2020

Environmental Activists Rejoice

These are 2 images of the same location, Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi, one is from 'normal' times and the other during Corona lockdown. Our 'Industry and Environment Clearance' Minister @PrakashJavdekar should have a look. pic.twitter.com/8KKjb2r4n5 — Vimlendu Jha (@vimlendu) April 5, 2020

Lockdown Effect

Unbelievable & Surreal is The Word. Pic1:Before #21DaysLockDownIndia Pic2: After #21dayslockdownIndia* This is #Yamuna river (the black river ) of #Delhi, near Kalindi Kunj, Noida. Same Place & What a Transformation.🏞🌊 #StayHomeIndia Pics via twitter. pic.twitter.com/zz0SoJH4Rk — Kumar Manish #StayAtHome 🏡 (@kumarmanish9) April 5, 2020

Social activist Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi, who had filed a PIL in Allahabad High Court in 1998 for cleaning Yamuna, said the major game changer has been reduced discharge of industrial affluent into the river. “Since factories are not discharging their affluent in Yamuna, owing to their closure during the lockout, the river water is gradually turning clean,” he said.