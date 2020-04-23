Yosemite National Park Reclaimed by Animals As Humans Continue to Stay at Home Due to Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Beautiful Videos)

Yosemite National Park Reclaimed by Animals (Photo Credits: @YosemiteNPS/ Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak forced people to stay indoors. Many countries, severely hit by the deadly virus are under lockdown, with others following stringent measures by staying at home to contain the spread. With humans being inside, animals are frequently seen wandering on the streets and empty roads, across countries. Popular wildlife national parks are closed for visitors and animals were captured coming out of their hiding. Known for its granite cliffs, serene mountains and waterfalls, Yosemite National Park in California too were treated with rare sightings of animals. With no human presence in the park, the animals seem to reclaim their habitats, as they were spotted many times, strolling in the wild. The park officials have shared beautiful videos and pictures of animals coming out of their den and how gorgeously nature is seen resting during the lockdown. Pride of Lions Spotted Sleeping on Road in South Africa's Kruger National Park During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Yosemite in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains is one of the most internationally recognised parks. The park closed its gates to visitors on March 20, 2020, as people across the USA began to stay at home to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Days after the closure, remaining essential park staff members were greeted with a variety of animals. With the absence of tour buses and noise campus, animals of different species reclaimed their former habitat. The spectacular display of the wildlife playing out at the park gas been shared on Yosemite Twitter and Facebook pages. What a treat to the eyes! Bored of Quarantining? From Elephants to Duck, Here Are Cute Animal Videos That Will Make You Smile!

Timely advice from a Yosemite bobcat: 1) Avoid social contact (6ft? Not far enough by bobcat standards), 2) mark your territory, 3) shelter in a cozy den, 4) It's okay to nap all day, 5) don't let anyone pet you. Are you living the bobcat life? pic.twitter.com/b78r4ympFL — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) March 31, 2020

While so much has changed for humans in recent weeks, it's reassuring to see that nature carries on as it always has. Relax with us for a moment as we share a peek into Yosemite Valley during the current park closure. pic.twitter.com/WiQDLbCogV — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) April 2, 2020

Ever since the park closed gates for its visitors, animal sightings are regularly posted by staff members who are essential to the park operations. “It could be said that spring, summer, and fall are just one big meal to a black bear. If that's the case, then grass is a bear's favorite springtime appetizer! Check out this bear that we spotted yesterday around lunchtime, mowing the grass just across from Yosemite Village!” reads the video caption showing a wild bear roaming in the wild, freely. Civet in Kerala to Dolphins And Swans in Italy, Watch Videos of Animals And Birds Roaming Freely During Coronavirus Lockdown.

It could be said that spring, summer, and fall are just one big meal to a black bear. If that's the case, then grass is a bear's favorite springtime appetizer! Check out this bear that we spotted yesterday around lunchtime, mowing the grass just across from Yosemite Village! pic.twitter.com/Gcgn184lyY — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) April 10, 2020

In another video, the park informed that of all the animals, bears had been seen more frequently than usual. A video of a black bear climbing a tree was caught on camera.

Yosemite National Park is home to about 300-500 black bears. Though there hasn't been an increase in their population since the park closure, bears have been seen more frequently than usual. Check out this bear caught on camera yesterday, climbing a tree next to ranger housing! pic.twitter.com/9rXxIOMRbR — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) April 14, 2020

Besides, the changing trees and mountains and running clean water provide an incredible view against the stunning skyline. Thanks to these videos and pictures, wildlife enthusiasts can visit the Yosemite virtually, while safely being at home.

Well, it's not a livestream, but it is... a stream. If you're like us, you might find it strangely relaxing to stare at and listen to running water. If you're in need of a break, take a moment to enjoy some of the sights and sounds of Yosemite's Mirror Lake and Tenaya Creek. pic.twitter.com/WxJ692QjXd — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) April 14, 2020

Aren’t the videos, just too perfect? This is how nature is healing, while we are at home. The towering granite cliffs, serene mountainside, waterfalls and so many species of animals, make Yosemite one of its kind. Let the wildlife explore the roads and walkways and developed areas of the park.