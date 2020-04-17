Pride of Lions Spotted Sleeping on Road in South Africa's Kruger National Park During Coronavirus Lockdown (See Pictures)

Lions sleep on road in South African during coronavirus lockdown (Photo Credits: Kruger National Park Twitter)

The coronavirus lockdown has indeed given animals the freedom they did not experience anytime in the recent past. In countries across the world, wild animals and birds were seen roaming freely on empty streets as humans are confined to their homes. On Thursday, a pride of lions were seen taking a nap on the roads of Kruger national park in South Africa which on a normal day is busy with tourists. Park Ranger Richard Sowry clicked pictures of the lions including cubs sleeping on the tarmac outside one of the park's rest lodges. Peacocks, Deer And Dolphins Spotted in Mumbai! Animals Seen Roaming Freely As Humans Remain in Lockdown (See Pictures & Videos)

Kruger media officer Isaac Phaala told the BBC the lions slept on the road as it was dry. They normally rest in the bushes but that they were very smart and now "they are enjoying the freedom of the park without us". Civet in Kerala to Dolphins And Swans in Italy, Watch Videos of Animals And Birds Roaming Freely During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Sharing pictures of the lions, Kruger National Park wrote, "Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp."

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp. 📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

Earlier this week, Jean Rossouw, captain of the Skukuza golf club had spotted lions and hyenas within the park in the early morning.

Lions Spotted Early Morning!

Last week, wild dogs were also seen running around near the road.

Watch The Video Below:

However, the lockdown has not promised freedom to everyone. New York Times reported that in the country's Northwest Province, bordering Botswana, nine Rhinos had been poached between the start of the lockdown on March 23 and April 8. Kruger National Park has been shut since March 25 due to coronavirus lockdown.