Carry Minati Releases First Video After YouTube vs TikTok Feud, Says His ‘Mithai Ki Dukan’ Comment Is Misrepresented

Carry Mination (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati is all the netizens are talking about in the past few days. His roast video, ‘YouTube vs TikTok: The End,’ targeting TikToker Amir Siddique, had broken the internet garnering over 20 million likes and nearly 70 million views in under a week. However, the video was removed over YouTube’s harassment and cyberbullying policy. The 20-year-old YouTuber is not happy and neither his fans. The YouTube vs TikTok feud continued and meanwhile, Carry released a rather emotional video of himself, his first after the row with YouTube, clarifying various claims and dialogues, especially ‘mithai ki dukan’ comment that according to him was ‘misrepresented’ by people. In his new video, titled, ‘Stop Making Assumptions, YouTube vs TikTok: The End,” the YouTuber addressed all that he has been facing lately, also calling out homophobic and bigotry comments. CarryMinati Breaks Silence Over His Video 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Removal Controversy, Says 'Biggest Achievements Become Easy Target'; Read Full Statement.

In the now-taken down video, Carry roasted TikTok’s self-proclaimed influencer, Amir Siddique, in response to his deleted IGTV video, where Siddique targets the YouTubers. After Carry’s roast video went viral on social media, the 20-year-old was all desi Twitterati was talking about. His subscribers doubled from 8 million to 16 million. However, not everyone was happy. While roasting he said, “mithai ki dukan mein le jaunga toh 200 mein bik jayega (You will sell for Rs 200 at a sweet shop).” Many Twitter users object to his comments. Hence, Carry released a video, where he revealed what his dialogues were actually meant and how translating his jokes from Hindi to English, changed the meaning of his roast drastically. #RoastNahiFryKarunga Funny Memes and Jokes Continue After Harsh Beniwal Posts 'A Day With Cringe TikToker' YouTube Video.

In the video, Carry stated that he was clueless as to why his video was taken down from YouTube. “People are taking out a new meaning to my videos, some have taken each word out of context, and it is being misrepresented. When one watches something, it is important to watch it in the full context. Reading just half of it or just a word from a sentence can be misrepresented in a hundred ways,” he said in the video. Carry Minati Funny Memes and Videos: Hilarious Jokes on 'YouTube Vs Tiktok' Battle Will Keep You Entertained.

Watch Carry's Latest Video Here:

On May 16, Carry also released a statement on Twitter stating that “biggest achievements become easy target.” Various popular Indian YouTubers, including Bhuvan Bam also replied to the statement, supporting and encouraging Carry to continue entertaining people, as he has been doing. Fans continue to rally in support of the YouTuber, as numerous hashtags surfaced on social media.