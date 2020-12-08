2020 was a year of varied things put together. And as the year comes to an end, Twitter has shared the list of things that people used widely this year. Among their list of #ThisHappened series is the most used emojis in chronological order. They have tweeted five emojis in the order from the most used one. Their series of #ThisHappened also includes 2020 Most Retweeted Tweet in India, 2020 Most Liked Tweet in India, 2020 Quoted Tweet in India and a lot more in different categories of sports and entertainment. ‘2020 in One Emoji’, Twitter’s New Question Leaves Netizens Searching for the Right Emoji, Funny Memes & Hilarious GIF Images Pour In.

Tweeting about 2020 most tweeted emojis, Twitter India wrote, "You teared-up with joy, LOL Face with tears of joy. You prayed Folded hands. You continued to show up with love Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. And to be absolutely honest, even when life deserved a different finger, you bravely gave it a thumbs up. Well done, you! We are not crying, you are crying." ‘2020 in One Word,’ Asks Twitter, From Netflix to Zoom, Official Handles Join Netizens to Describe How the Year Has Been Umm… in Single Word & the Reactions Are Hilarious!

2020 Most Tweeted Emojis:

#ThisHappend: You teared-up with joy, LOL 😂 You prayed 🙏 You continued to show up with love 😍 And to be absolutely honest, even when life deserved a different finger, you bravely gave it a thumbs up 👍 Well done, you! We are not crying, you are crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q8dQU5TEXX — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

In modern times, emojis are used to communicate emotions and thoughts widely. The 'face with tears of joy' which is the most used on Twitter this year was chosen as Oxford Word of the Year 2015. While emojis have been around 1990s, 2015 saw the sudden rise in its usage.

2020 saw various unthwarted things and Twitter has been a witness to most of it. Whatever happened across the world, people took to Twitter to share their opinions, thoughts and facts. From a video that happened in a small village to international events, everything finds its way on Twitter.

