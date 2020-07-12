YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is back with a new video and no it is not another roast, but it is a music video. Bam famous for BBKiVines has uploaded the new video on his YouTube channel. It is his song named Heer Ranjha, a poster of which he revealed yesterday. This happens to be his seventh single song and fans are up for it. Like every video which gets its set of funny memes and jokes as reactions, fans of the YouTuber have praised his new song in the same vein. #BhuvanBam and #HeerRanjha are among the top trends on Twitter as people shower praises on the new song with memes and jokes.

Recently, fans of the YouTuber also appreciated him for his ultimate roast video in which he targetted a lot of trending topics. Funny memes and jokes on BBKiVines were soon trending online. So it is no wonder that fans eagerly wait for the next video. This time, however, there is no roasting or any name-calling but a nice romantic song. If you have been newly following the YouTuber, then he is a singer and songwriter too. Heer Ranjha happens to be his 7th single and fans have loved it. But being a comedian, the result does come in the form of memes and jokes for him using the famous meme templates.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Bhuvan Bam's Song:

Other Singers RN

Meanwhile other singer watching #bhuvanbam song getting so much hype. pic.twitter.com/6kKtxlozix — Hrithik Ahari (@AhariHrithik) July 12, 2020

Bhuvan Bam Be Like...

Fans to BB Now

Tu Hai!

#bhuvanbam Youtuber : kya mai accha singer hu? Memers : pic.twitter.com/dhRuNJi5W7 — Darshan Shrikhande (@DarshanShrikha2) July 12, 2020

Backbenchers Would Say

Other Singers After Listening to Him

The memes are just getting started but all of them are praising the song and his talent. Have you heard the song yet? The singer is said to have completed making the track with popular sound engineer Shadab Rayeen and close friend Omkar Tamhan in less than 10 days over a series of video calls at his home. If you love listening to calm romantic songs then do give it a listen, if you want to understand the context of these memes better.

