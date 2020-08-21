Students across the nation have started a Twitter campaign, requesting the government to postpone Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, JEE Advanced and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, which are scheduled to be held in September, 2020. Fearing the spread of coronavirus, which has already infected lakhs of people in the country, candidates demand to postpone the entrance examinations, immediately. While the plea is not yet heard, YouTubers, Ajey Nagar, aka CarryMinati, Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani has joined in support of students demanding to postpone JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET entrance exams. The YouTubers had posted their concern on Twitter, requesting the government to hear students’ plea and postponed the entrance exams for a later date.

Although the admit card for JEE Main 2020 exam was released and the same for NEET is expected soon, the entrance exam dates continue to be a matter of concern. Students have been battling for the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam dates to be postponed. But nothing as of now has been updated, and the exam will likely be held in September, 2020, as per the decided schedule.

YouTubers and social media influencers, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and CarryMinati, took to Twitter to stand in solidarity with the students demanding the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG. They have come forward to say that conducting exams amid the pandemic could risk the health of lakhs of students. YouTuber Bhuvan Bam wrote on Twitter, “Are NEET and JEE exams getting postponed? While everyone is required to stay home and work, why to put student life at risk and not wait for situation to get a bit normal?”

Here's Bhuvan Bam's Tweet:

Are NEET and JEE exams getting postponed? While everyone is required to stay home and work, why to put student life at risk and not wait for situation to get a bit normal? — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, CarryMinati also explained his concern over the JEE Mains and NEET exam 2020 dates. He wrote, “Request to postpone the JEE & NEET exams by the majority of the students is not merely an excuse but the genuine call in current scenario to avoid COVID-19 risks!”

CarryMinati's Tweet Requesting to Postpone the Exams

Request to postpone the JEE & NEET exams by the majority of the students is not merely an excuse but the genuine call in current scenario to avoid COVID-19 risks! #postponejeeneet — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) August 20, 2020

Ashish Chanchlani showed his support as well for the students. He even referred to the recent incident of Tamil Nadu’s NEET aspirant, who committed suicide, allegedly due to the fear of exams. He further went on urging students to keep their calm and not lose hope during this difficult time. “Never even think about giving up your life. Its okay to fail. Failure gives you a chance to make comeback. Failure is NOT THE END OF YOUR LIFE. I only and only wish that whatever struggles you are going through. Comes to an end and may you get whatever you want. Bas haarna mat,” reads one his tweets.

Ashish Chanchlani's Tweets:

A girl committed suicide in the fear of NEET exams being conducted. Are exams more important than the lives of students? I request the govt to please not conduct any exams of JEE/NEET The students are already going through enough Its our genuine request🙏 #NEET #JEE #CancelExams — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) August 20, 2020

Ashish Urges Students to Not Lose Hope

Dear students, Suicide is not an option i know u must be going through thousands of problems THOUSANDS,i can never understand the pain and problems you all are facing right now I cannot be in your shoes But i can promise you whatever is happening its temporary. Things will CHANGE — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) August 20, 2020

Failure is A Part of Life, Explains Ashish

Never even think about giving up your life Its okay to fail Failure gives you a chance to make comeback Failure is NOT THE END OF YOUR LIFE I only and only wish that whatever struggles you are going through Comes to an end and may you get whatever you want Bas haarna mat — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) August 20, 2020

It is a difficult situation for students across the nation. They have been continuously requesting the government and conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) to hear their request and postpone NEET-UG and JEE Main exams, till the time situation returns to normal. As per the schedule, JEE Main 2020 will start from September 1 and end on September 6, JEE Advanced is scheduled for September 27 and NEET UG, will be held on September 13, 2020.

