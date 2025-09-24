Suzuki Motor Corporation has redesigned the emblem used on its products for the first time in 22 years. The new look aligns with the company’s updated slogan, “By Your Side”, and Suzuki’s commitment since its founding to “focus on the customer.” In a press release, the automaker said, "The new emblem will be unveiled, starting with concept models at the ‘Japan Mobility Show 2025’." Suzuki has retained its iconic “S” logo while adopting a flat and modern design suitable for digital age. The traditional chrome finish has been replaced with high-brightness silver paint for reducing environmental impact. Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said, "the new emblem embodies Suzuki's long-held commitment to “create valuable products by focusing on the customer,” as well as our determination to take on new challenges for the future." Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 Price, Specifications and Features, Everything To Know About New Aprilia MotoGP-Inspired Scooter Launched in India.

New Suzuki Logo

New Suzuki Logo (Photo Credits: Suzuki Motor Press Release)

