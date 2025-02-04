Ola Electric will launch its Roadster X electric bike in India on February 5 (tomorrow). Ahead of the launch, the company has given a sneak peek of the production-ready model of the Ola Roadster X through social media platforms. The OLA Roadster X is expected to offer a top speed of 124 Km/h and 0-40 Km/h acceleration in 2.8 seconds. The electric bike will feature LED headlamps, LCD display, and more. The Roadster X will likely be available in three battery pack variants, which may include 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. The Roadster X price for the variants is expected to range between INR 74,999 and INR 99,999 (ex-showroom). The live stream of the launch event will be broadcast on the official YouTube channel. Krutrim AI Lab: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Releases Open-Source AI Models with Focus on 'Developing AI for India'.

Ola Roadster X Launch in India on February 5

Countdown to adrenaline🏍️ The Roadster X is ready to change the game. 5th Feb 2025 at 10:30 am. Tune in to the live event here: https://t.co/mAVgf7PtE6 pic.twitter.com/Q9Xog9BcQX — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) February 4, 2025

Ola Roadster X Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)