Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal released list of multiple AI models focused on India's development. The models included improved models Krutrim 2 LLM, vision language model Chitrarth 1, India's first speech model Dhwani 1, Indic embedding model Vyakhyarth 1 and Krutrim Translate 1, a text-to-translation model. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hinted that DeepSeek AI models were hosted on the Krutrim cloud and used by many people. Aggarwal encouraged the users to try out DeepSeek on its Krutrim AI cloud and promised to offer big announcements and releases today on the AI work. Bhavish Aggarwal already said that India could not be left behind with the rise of AI models in other countries. He confirmed, "Details on our AI lab, SOTA model and research progress, open source drops on 4th Feb!" Bhavish Aggarwal also announced INR 2,000 crore of investment in Krutrim AI initiative. Grok Android App Now Open for Testing in India, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Philippines, xAI Invites 1,000 First Users to Use Mobile App, Share Feedback

Bhavish Aggarwal Announced Krutrim AI Labs, Launches Various Models in India

Announcing the @Krutrim AI lab today! https://t.co/s5DmiGhQoo While we’ve been working on AI for a year, today we’re releasing our work to the open source community and also publishing a bunch of technical reports. Our focus is on developing AI for India - to make AI better on… pic.twitter.com/M5nBtlE5p0 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) February 4, 2025

'India can’t be left behind in AI.', Said Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

India can’t be left behind in AI. @Krutrim has accelerated efforts to develop world class AI. As first step, our cloud now has DeepSeek models live, hosted on Indian servers. Pricing lowest in the world https://t.co/FJiy7Ut7k0 Details on our AI lab, SOTA model and research… pic.twitter.com/Fkz2jkxuX7 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 31, 2025

