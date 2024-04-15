New Delhi, April 15: OLA Electric has made a price cut for its S1 X e-scooter lineup. The EMP scheme has led to an increase in the prices of electric vehicles (EVs) from other manufacturers. However, OLA has taken a different approach by decreasing the cost of its products. As per reports, OLA S1 X’s lineup prices have dropped. Starting with the S1 X 2kWh model, now priced at Rs 69,999 from its previous price tag of Rs 79,999. The mid-range S1 X 3kWh is now priced at Rs 84,999 from Rs 89,999 and the top-model S1 X 4kWh model is now accessible at Rs 99,999 from Rs 1,09,999. Ola To Shut Down International Operations in the UK, New Zealand and Australia Amid Rising Competition To Focus on Indian Market.

OLA S1 X Price Drop

