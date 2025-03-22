Ultraviolette Tesseract Bookings crossed the 50,000 mark in just two weeks, announced the company. The Indian EV company Ultraviolette Automotive shared the numbers on social media showing huge demand for its electric scooter. Ultraviolette Tesseract has many segment-leading features for INR 1.2 lakh introductory and INR 1.45 lakh price. It comes with blindspot detection, integrated dashcam, overtaking alert, collision alert and many other features. Ultraviolette Tesseract offers a 261 IDC range, which will be delivered in 2026. Aston Martin Vanquish Deliveries To Start From 3rd Quarter 2025, Luxury Car’s Ex-Showroom Price Starts at INR 8.85 Crore; Check Details.

Ultraviolette Tesseract Bookings Reached 50,000 Mark

