By Shivani Sharma

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Customers who have booked Aston Martin's Vanquish will start getting possession of their luxury cars from the third quarter of 2025 - starting July.

Aston Martin has officially launched the highly anticipated Vanquish in India, marking the return of one of its most iconic nameplates, with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 8.85 crore (without options).

"We will be starting the delivery for the Vanquish from quarter three this year," Gautam Dutta, General Manager Sales (India), Aston Martin, told ANI on the sidelines of the car launch event.

"We are very, very excited and elated about launching this new product offering from Aston Martin -- the all-new generation of Vanquish. It is a superb product in terms of the build quality, design, fit and finish and technology performance. It has always been a flagship model of ours and still remains and we're very, very happy and excited to launch in India," Dutta noted.

The Vanquish is now available for booking in India. The car can reach a blistering top speed of 214mph, making it the fastest series production car ever from Aston Martin.

Limited to fewer than 1,000 units per year, the Vanquish promises exclusivity, ensuring that owners enjoy not only a powerful and dynamic performance but also comfort and luxury.

Vanquish is a car that is very focused on a target-specific audience.

"People who are more keen on the super exclusivity, people who want bespoke products for themselves, something which is made exclusively for them. This is the right product or I would say the market where we are focusing on it," said Dutta.

Asked whether the luxury carmaker would target any particular regions of India, he said they are eyeing customers pan-India.

"Today, India is at such a stage where the rich pocket is not limited to any particular state. It's a pan-India distribution now and since we also take care of the entire country -- so wherever and whichever state we get a chance, we would definitely look to grow our numbers there," he supplemented.

To a follow-up query whether Aston Martin would manufacture Vanquish in India, he said Vanquish is not a mass-market product.

"It's not at all a volumized product. So there are very limited quantities which are going to be made. So there's no reason why the plant should move," he said.

Vanquish is a customized product, which essentially means a potential customer can design their own dream car. A design configurator has been made available on their website. (ANI)

