Ultraviolette Automotive claimed to set the record for the "fastest Indian automobile" ever manufactured. The company said in its post that on Republic Day 2025, Ultraviolette F99 recorded 258 kmph at NATRAX Indore. The electric bike achieved 0 to 100 km in less than 3 seconds and 0-200 in 9 seconds. The EV company said it was the fastest quarter mile record by an Indian Motorcycle at 10.712 seconds. Ultraviolette F99 achieved this feat by partnering with Autocar India, an Indian arm of a British automobile magazine. Autocar India and Ultraviolette Automotive built a 400v battery system mated with a drivetrain and new chassis development. The team focused on aerodynamics and various other aspects. Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Auto Expo Sees Net Footfall of 9,83,522 Visitors Across Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi and India Expo Center & Mart.

Ultraviolette F99 Claimed Title of Fastest EV Bike Achieving 258Kph Top Speed (Watch Video)

