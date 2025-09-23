Ultraviolette X47 Crossover, a new electric motorcycle, has been launched with urban India in mind. The new electric bike offers a claimed 323 km IDC range on a single charge, and the 10.7 kWh battery is capable of producing 40.2 hp of power and 100 Nm of peak torque. The new Ultraviolette X47 Crossover can achieve 0–100 kmph in 8.1 seconds, and its top speed is limited to 145 km/h. The X47 is offered in three variants: Laser, Airstrike, and Shadow. The Indian EV company also announced a Desert Wing Special Edition variant. The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover is priced at INR 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, and deliveries will start in October 2025. Pre-bookings started at 4 PM. Raptee.HV Becomes India’s First High-Voltage EV Motorcycle OEM Backed by Government’s Technology Development Board.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Price, Specifications and Features Revealed