(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Electric Motorcycle Launched in India; Check Price, Key Specifications, and Features
Ultraviolette Automotive has launched its latest electric bike, the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover, in India with a new design and long range. The electric motorcycle comes with a 10.7 kWh battery that offers a long IDC range of 323 km on a single charge. The Indian EV company also announced a Desert Wing Edition. Check the price here.
Socially Team Latestly| Sep 23, 2025 04:30 PM IST
- A-
- A+