Ultraviolette Tesseract bookings extended to 30,000 buyers at an introductory price of INR 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The Indian EV company Ultraviolette Automotive extended the number of people after seeing a record 20,000 bookings in just two days. Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter was launched in India on March 5 with a 261 IDC range. The e-scooter offered many other unique features such as blindspot detection, overtaking alert, collision alert, integrated dashcam and more. The scooter will be available for delivery starting next year. Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter Launched in India With 261 km IDC Range; Check Price, Bookings Details, Specifications and Features.

