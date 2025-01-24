Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (NSE: ADANIENSOL) saw a 2.84 per cent drop on January 24, opening at INR 814.00, up from its previous close of INR 808.80. In early trading, the stock fell to INR 785.85, down by 22.95 points. Despite posting an impressive 72.91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in Q3 profit, amounting to INR 561.78 crore, the shares dropped. The profit surge was driven by a 27.78 per cent rise in revenue, which reached INR 5,830.26 crore. BPCL Share Price Today, January 24: Shares of BPCL Open at INR 274 Amid Brokerage Upgrade.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Share Price Today:

Adani Energy Solutions Shares Fall on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

