Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) opened at INR 274.00 on January 24, slightly up from the previous close of INR 271.25. The stock was trading at INR 272.35, showing an increase of 1.10 points or 0.41 per cent. This positive movement follows an upgrade by global brokerage firm CLSA, which raised BPCL’s rating from 'Underperform' to 'Hold.' CLSA set a price target of INR 271.2 for the stock, noting that BPCL shares are currently trading near this target price after a recent correction. Despite a 28 per cent decline from its peak of INR 376 in September last year, CLSA expects government compensation to offset losses from weaker refining performance in the December quarter. IndiGo Share Price Today, January 24: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Surge Over 2% Ahead of Q3 Earnings Report.

BPCL Share Price Today, January 24:

BPCL Stock Opens at INR 274 on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

