Bharti Airtel share price (NSE: BhartiArtl) surged 2.39% to INR 1,864.10 on Tuesday morning, May 14, reflecting strong investor sentiment. The stock gained INR 43.50 in early trade on the NSE, continuing its upward trend amid positive market cues. Analysts attribute the rise to expectations of improved ARPU (average revenue per user) and ongoing 5G expansion. Bharti Airtel remains a key player in India’s telecom sector, with investors closely watching its growth trajectory. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 14, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Bharti Hexacom Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bharti Airtel Share Price

Bharti Airtel Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE/Google)

