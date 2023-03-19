Switzerland is considering a full or partial nationalisation of the Credit Suisse Group AG as the only other viable option outside a UBS Group AG takeover, according to media reports. UBS earlier made an offer to acquire Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion. UBS Group AG Offers to Acquire Switzerland Bank Credit Suisse for Up to $1 Billion.

UBS takeover of Credit Suisse:

