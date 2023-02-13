Days after US shot down an alleged Chinese 'spy' balloon floating in the airspace above the states, China has clapped back claiming that 'US balloons entered airspace over 10 times since January 2022. The claims of the US balloon over China were made by a Chinese Foreign Ministry official in Beijing. He also called on the US to "reflect on itself." China Giving US Silent Treatment Since It Shot Down Chinese Spy Balloon: Report.

US Balloons Entered Chinese Airspace ‘Over 10 Times’ :

BREAKING: US balloons illegally flew over China more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022, a Foreign Ministry official in Beijing claims, calling on the US to "reflect on itself" https://t.co/FpnvTO6z9mpic.twitter.com/mpvUEW1Xf2 — Bloomberg (@business) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)