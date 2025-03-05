As of 9:38 AM IST on March 5, 2025, Coforge share price (NSE: Coforge) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged by 9.31% to INR 7,884.00. This significant rise follows the company’s announcement of a 1:5 stock split and the acquisition of Rythmos Inc. and TMLabs Pty Ltd through its subsidiaries. Additionally, Coforge secured a $1.56 billion deal with Sabr Corp, further boosting investor confidence. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock was trading at INR 7,779.95 at 9:27 AM IST, reflecting a 7.64% increase from the previous close of INR 7,228.00. These developments have positioned Coforge as a focal point in the market, attracting significant investor attention. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 5, 2025: Adani Wilmar, Ola Electric Mobility, RVNL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Coforge Share Price Today

Coforge Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

