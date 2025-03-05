Mumbai, March 5: Several stocks are expected to remain in focus for buying and selling, with particular focus likely on those to watch out for on Wednesday, March 5. These include Adani Wilmar (NSE: AWL), Biocon (NSE: BIOCON), Ola Electric Mobility (NSE: OLAELEC), Power Grid Corporation of India (NSE: POWERGRID), RVNL (NSE: RVNL), Dr Reddy's (NSE: DRREDDY), JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY), and Apollo Hospitals (NSE: APOLLOHOSP).

On March 4, Indian equity markets closed lower. This marked the sixth consecutive month of decline, following a 5.8% drop in February, as growing trade tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Despite attempts at recovery, the Nifty 50 fell by 0.17% to 22,082, extending its losing streak to 10 sessions but managing to hold above the critical 22,000 level. The Sensex dropped 0.13%, ending at 72,962. IT and auto stocks led the downturn, while financials and PSUs provided some support. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 4, 2025: Godrej Properties, RBL Bank, IEX, Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on March 5

Adani Wilmar (NSE: AWL)

Adani Wilmar (AWL) announced on Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GD Foods Manufacturing (GD Foods) to increase its portfolio of value-added food products.

Biocon (NSE: BIOCON)

On March 4, Biotechnology company Biocon Ltd announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma Ltd, has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), CNBCTV18 reported. Bajaj Auto Share Price Today, March 4: Stocks of Bajaj Auto Limited Fall by INR 197.40 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Ola Electric Mobility (NSE: OLAELEC)

The stocks of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd were trading at INR 56.15 per piece.

Power Grid Corporation of India (NSE: POWERGRID)

Power Grid Corporation of India received letters of intent for three transmission projects from REC Power Development and Consultancy under tariff-based competitive bidding.

RVNL (NSE: RVNL)

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) rebounded in Tuesday's trade, breaking a six-session losing streak. The stock surged 4.85%, reaching a day’s high of INR 339.25, and was last trading 1.33% higher at INR 327.85. However, despite the recent rise, the stock has fallen 23.36% year-to-date (YTD).

Dr Reddy's (NSE: DRREDDY)

Dr. Reddy's has entered into an agreement with Ahmedabad-based Senores Pharmaceuticals to sell a portfolio of 14 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) for an undisclosed amount, Senores Pharma announced in a press release on Tuesday.

JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY)

JSW Energy announced on March 4 that it has raised INR 1,200 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Apollo Hospitals (NSE: APOLLOHOSP)

Apollo Hospitals on March 4 said it has partnered with Ion Beam Applications to introduce proton beam therapy solutions for cancer treatment. The healthcare major has also partnered with Ion Beam Applications to introduce the Proteus One system in India.

Wall Street suffered a significant blow following US President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs. The Dow Jones plummeted 649 points, the S&P 500 dropped 104 points, and the Nasdaq saw a sharp decline of 2.64%, closing at 18,350. The S&P 500 recorded its largest loss since December. With the selloff, the S&P 500 has fallen back into the red for 2025.

