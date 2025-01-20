Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) stocks opened on a negative note today, January 20, during early morning trade. Shares of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) were trading at 1,797.95 and saw a decline of INR 17.50 or 0.96 per cent. The development comes two days after Narayana Murthy's family wealth reportedly dropped by nearly INR 1,900 crore amid a significant decline of Infosys share price. Notably, Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) stocks saw its 52-weel high of INR 2,006.45 on December 13 last year and 52-week low of INR 1,358.35 on June 4, 2024. Narayana Murthy’s Family Wealth Declines by Around INR 1,900 Crore Amid Infosys Share Price Drop.

Infosys Share Price Today

Infosys shares opened on a negative note today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)