ITC share price (NSE: ITC) dropped 3.22% to INR 419.95 in early trading on May 28, marking a decline of INR 13.95 from the previous close. The sharp fall came amid high volume trading, indicating heavy investor activity and possible profit booking. The stock has seen increased volatility in recent sessions, and today’s decline reflects broader market sentiment as well as sector-specific pressures. Investors are closely watching for cues on future movement and institutional participation. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 28, 2025: LIC, Bosch India and Waaree Energies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

ITC Share Price

ITC share price (Photo Credits: Google/nse)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)