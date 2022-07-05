The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular has begun. Americans from all over the country raced Monday, July 4 to join in on the return of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. After 2 years of the COVID-19 Pandemic, people are excited to watch the show.

The Pops and Tanglewood Festival Chorus perform the Ukrainian National Anthem in tribute to the people of Ukraine.

See Pic:

The Pops and Tanglewood Festival Chorus perform the Ukrainian National Anthem in tribute to the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/lVbPBiU7zh — Boston Pops (@TheBostonPops) July 5, 2022

Watch Live Streaming Here:

LIVE: Tune in for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular July 4 celebration https://t.co/a4bTVsgp92 https://t.co/cEsVB7BFAM — Bloomberg (@business) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)