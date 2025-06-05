Reliance Infrastructure share price (NSE: RELInfra) declined 2.71% to INR 370.30 on Wednesday, June 5, during early market hours. The dip came amid broader market volatility and selling pressure in select infrastructure counters. Despite recent gains in the sector, Reliance Infra witnessed profit booking after a sharp uptrend. Investors are advised to monitor upcoming infrastructure-related announcements and market sentiment for potential recovery cues in the near term. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 05, 2025: HAL, REC and YES Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Reliance Infra Share Price

R Infra share (Photo Credits: Google\NSE)

