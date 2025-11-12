Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) (NSE: RVNL ) rose by0.28% in early trade on Wednesday, November 12. The RVNL (NSE: RVNL ) shares were trading at INR 318.65 on November 12. RVNL reported a 19.7% year-on-year decline in net profit to INR 230.3 crore for Q2, despite revenue rising 5.5% to INR 5,123 crore. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Green Over US-India Trade Talks, Bihar Exit Polls.

RVNL Share Price Today, November 12:

(Photo Credits; NSE)

