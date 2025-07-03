Tata Steel share price (NSE: TataSteel) rose by 1.10% to INR 167.70 on July 3 as global steel futures rebounded, driven by signs of a recovery in China’s manufacturing output and improved demand from Western economies. The uptick in global steel sentiment has positively impacted domestic steel stocks, including Tata Steel, which is seen as a key beneficiary of strengthening global industrial activity. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 3, 2025: RVNL, Hindustan Zinc and Nestle India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Tata Steel Share Price

Tata Steel Share Price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

