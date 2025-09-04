Popular music producer and DJ Alan Walker has lost his beloved pet dog Happy, who was a central part of his life. Devastated by the loss, the "Faded" hitmaker shared the news with his fans and followers on social media. Expressing his shock, Alan Walker revealed that Happy has been by his side for the past 13 years. In his note, Walker wrote, "Today we said goodbye to our beloved Happy. For almost 13 years, hes been by my side from the very beginning of my journey. Always spreading love and the purest energy to everyone he met. He was the most perfect dog, and the perfect part of our family. Now he’ll continue to share that same happiness and love from heaven. Rest easy, Happy." Take a look at Alan Walker's post below. ‘Void You Leave Behind Is Beyond Words’: Venkatesh Daggubati’s Pet Dog Google Passes Away, Actor Pens Heartfelt Tribute to His Furry Friend (View Post).

DJ Alan Walker’s Pet of 13 Years Happy Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Walker (@alanwalkermusic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)