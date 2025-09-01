Actor Venkatesh Daggubati is reeling from the demise of his pet dog 'Google'.

On Monday, Venkatesh took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in memory of Google. Allu Arjun Remembers His Beloved Grandmother: ‘Your Presence Will Be Missed Every Single Day’.

"My beloved Google (red heart emoji) Over the last 12 years, you filled our lives with unconditional love and beautiful memories. You were our sunshine. Today we said goodbye to you and the void you leave behind is beyond words. I'll miss you forever, dear friend...," he captioned the post. The Kalisundam Raa star also shared adorable pictures with Google, a German Shepherd.

Reacting to the post, actor Tabu dropped a string of heart emojis in the comment section. Recently, cricketer Abhishek Sharma lost his beloved dog Leo as well. Sharing the sad news on his Instagram, he penned an emotional note, writing, "Thank you for each and every memory I have with you LEO you'll be missed always Love you and RIP." Abhishek's sister, Komal Sharma, too expressed her grief at Leo's passing away. Chiranjeevi’s Move to Facilitate Donation of Late Mother-in-Law Allu Kanakaratnam’s Eyes Wins Hearts.

"2019 - 2025 LEO, you were the most beautiful soul to ever walk into my life. The best dog in the entire world. I don't know how my days are going to be without you now. But I just want to thank you - for being there for me through every high and low, for being my constant, my comfort, my companion. You were my little baby, and you'll always be. I'll miss you every single minute - from eating food together to our endless Geddis, from our peaceful late-night walks to those early morning strolls. You were my nariyal paani partner, my car ride buddy, my sleeping buddy, my saviour, my soulmate... my everything," Komal posted.