'Allipoola Vennela' song is out! The track was shot in the districts of Telangana, and was unveiled on Tuesday (October 5) ahead of the first day of the Bathukamma festival. A.R. Rahman took to Twitter and shared the video of the song and wrote, "A festival of life. A celebration of togetherness. Bringing you a glimpse of the beauty of Bathukamma through '#AllipoolaVennela' along with Telangana Jagruthi."

Watch 'Allipoola Vennela' Song Below:

