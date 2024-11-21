Music transcends boundaries of religion, language and culture, and speaks to the heart. Standing testament is an old video of Oscar Award-winning music composer AR Rahman that has resurfaced on social media and gone viral. Rahman is in the news currently for his divorce announcement with his wife Saira Banu, the mother of his three kids. The viral clip from 2023 shows the music maestro hosting a "Hare Krishna Kirtan" at his home in Dubai, UAE, performed by devotees belonging to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness). In the video, the group present at Rahman's home can be seen joyfully chanting, "Hare Krishna, Hare Rama", even as Rahman captures the moment on his phone. For those unaware, Rahman and his family were born Hindu before converting to Islam. At the end of the video, Rahman introduces the ISKCON members to pictures of his creation - a place called the Peace Garden. It has been built in honour of his mother Kareema Begum who passed away in 2020. Peace Garden is in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. AR Rahman's gesture shows how he respects all faiths. ‘Low Level Journalism’: Raveena Tandon Slams News Portal for Calling Tulsi Gabbard ‘Devotee of an Obscure Religious Cult’ ISKCON.

AR Rahman at Hare Krishna Kirtan Programme in 2023 at His Dubai Home

Hare Kṛṣṇa Kirtan At A.R. Rahman house in Dubai by ISKCON devotees 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FZSvbt7Jkp — Senapati Bhakt (@bhaktSenapati) December 4, 2023

AR Rahman's Peace Garden in Chennai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghana Sumesh (@meghanasumesh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)