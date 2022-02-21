Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Badhaai Do featured the duo as a couple in a lavender marriage. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 16.89 crore.

Update On Badhaai Do Box Office Collection

#BadhaaiDo gathers momentum again on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 75 lacs, Sat 1.54 cr, Sun 2 cr. Total: ₹ 16.89 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/JK5iAkf6cG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2022

