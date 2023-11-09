Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail continues its box office stride, amassing a notable Rs 25.61 crore within India by the 13th day since its release. The movie, helmed by acclaimed director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has garnered attention for its compelling narrative. Vikrant Massey's portrayal and the film's storyline have resonated well with audiences, contributing to its success. 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey Shares Emotional Clip From Critically Acclaimed Film (Watch Video).

See 12th Fail Box Office Update Here:

#12thFail continues to soar, goes from strength to strength… [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.30 cr, Mon 1.31 cr, Tue 1.40 cr, Wed 1.45 cr. Total: ₹ 25.61 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/vibJxsO9fN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)