Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Vikrant Massey, who is receiving appreciation for his performance in '12th Fail' on Monday, shared a clip from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant treated fans with a 'Gaali mat de' scene from the film.

The video showcases the police station scene and his interaction with the police officer, where he delivers a dialogue of 'Gaali mat de'.

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote," Excellent movie ....a masterpiece "

Another commented, "A real Masterpiece @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @vikrantmassey done incredible job...."

'12th Fail' opened with a positive response from the audience.

In fact, the film also did a decent performance at the box office on the opening day.As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, '12th Fail' has raked in Rs 1.10 crore in India.

"After a lacklustre start in the morning shows, #12thFail witnessed an upward trend during the course of the day... Evening shows saw a turnaround thanks to the strong word of mouth... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground... Fri Rs 1.10 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin.

Medha Shankar also plays a pivotal role in the film. Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot a major chunk of the film's portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra earlier said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

'12th Fail' faced a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas'. (ANI)

